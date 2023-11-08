Uttarakhand Foundation Day - as the name suggests - marks the day that the state of Uttarakhand was officially formed. Also known as Uttarakhand Day, Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 9. This annual commemoration of the journey the people of Uttarakhand strived through to finally be recognised as a separate state. As we prepare to celebrate Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Uttarakhand Foundation Day, its significance and more. From Arsa to Chainsoo, 5 Authentic Recipes From Garhwali Cuisine To Enjoy on Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

When is Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023?

Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 9. This annual commemoration marks the anniversary of the day that the state of Uttarakhand was born. The state of Uttarakhand was formed as Uttaranchal on 9 November 2000 by the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000, bifurcating the erstwhile state of Uttar Pradesh.

Significance of Uttarakhand Day

India is a very diverse country. However, those with similar affinities and the history all came together to form different states when we first got independence. When India finally became independent from the British Raj, the Himalayan Regions of the erstwhile United Province (Now known as Uttar Pradesh) decided to hold on to all the princely states. However, the people of the Himalayan region of UP did not receive the attention or understanding they required. Therefore, an ask for a separate state was established. It was after decades of protests and demonstrations that the state of Uttarakhand was finally formed.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is sure to be marked as a public holiday in the state. On this occasion, people especially also remember those who fought vigilantly for this cause and finally emerged victorious.

