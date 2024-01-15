Uttarayan, an auspicious period in Hindu culture, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It marks the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere, signifying the northward movement of the sun. Uttarayan marks the beginning of a six-month period of increased daylight and is celebrated as a significant astronomical event.

The term "Uttarayan" is derived from Sanskrit, where "Uttara" means north and "ayana" means movement. It symbolises a period of auspiciousness, enlightenment, and spiritual growth. According to Hindu beliefs, this transition of the sun marks the journey of the deities towards the northern hemisphere. The most revered deity associated with this period is Lord Surya, the sun god.

Uttarayan 2024 Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to astrologers and panchang, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January. On this day, Sun God will move out of Sagittarius and enter Capricorn at 02:54 am. The auspicious time on this occasion will be as follows.

Makar Sankranti Punyakaal - 07:15 am to 06:21 pm

Makar Sankranti Maha Punyakal – 07:15 AM to 09:06 AM

Uttarayan Significance & Rituals

The significance of Uttarayan lies not only in its astronomical occurrence but also in its spiritual and cultural importance. It's believed that any actions or rituals performed during this time hold greater significance and yield more favourable results. Many festivals and rituals are observed during this period across India, each with its own unique customs and traditions. Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: From Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in UP, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India.

One of the most prominent festivals during Uttarayan is Makar Sankranti, celebrated across the country with various names and rituals. It signifies the end of the winter solstice and the onset of longer days. People indulge in kite flying, holy dips in sacred rivers like the Ganges, and preparing traditional sweets made of sesame and jaggery. The act of offering prayers, charity, and performing rituals during this time is believed to bring prosperity, good health, and spiritual upliftment.

Another significant ritual observed during Uttarayan is the worship of Lord Vishnu in his form as Surya Narayana. Devotees offer prayers and perform charitable acts during this period to seek blessings for themselves and their families.

Moreover, the importance of Uttarayan extends beyond religious observances. It symbolizes a period of new beginnings, positivity, and enlightenment. It is believed that any spiritual or charitable activities undertaken during this time yield manifold benefits.

The transition of the sun during Uttarayan signifies the triumph of light over darkness, metaphorically representing the triumph of good over evil. It is a time for self-reflection, introspection, and aligning oneself with positivity and righteousness.

Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, Timings, Significance Of The Harvest Festival Dedicated To The Sun God

In essence, Uttarayan in 2024 holds profound significance in Hindu culture. It marks a time of spiritual significance, new beginnings, and the celebration of light and positivity. The rituals and observances during this period are believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual growth to individuals and communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).