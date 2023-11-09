"Vagh Baras" is a regional variation of the Hindu festival known as "Govatsa Dwadashi" or "Vasu Baras," and it is observed in different parts of India, particularly in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. This festival typically falls on the twelfth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashwin, usually in September or October. As you celebrate Bagh Baras 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. Happy Vagh Baras 2023!

Bagh Baras 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 9. The festival shares its roots with Vagh Baras, where "Bagh" means "tiger" and "Baras" means "twelfth day." This day is dedicated to the veneration of cows and recognising their significance in agrarian life. In the context of Bagh Baras, the reference to "tiger" is specific to the legend associated with the festival.

According to the folklore, on this day, it is believed that cows, which are crucial for agricultural activities, were threatened by the presence of tigers. People began worshipping tigers to protect the cows from tiger attacks, and this tradition evolved into the Bagh Baras observance. As a part of the celebration, people create colourful rangoli (artistic designs made with coloured powders or flower petals) at their doorsteps to welcome the goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, and to ward off any potential danger to their livestock and prosperity. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Bagh Baras 2023.

Vagh Baras 2023 Wishes and Govatsa Dwadashi Images

Vasu Baras Wishes (File Image)

While Bagh Baras is not as widely observed as other Hindu festivals, it holds cultural significance in some areas of India. It highlights the harmonious coexistence of rural and wildlife in traditional agricultural communities. This festival also marks the beginning of the Diwali preparations in these areas, similar to Vagh Baras or Vasu Baras.

Wishing everyone Happy Bagh Baras 2023!

