Vaikasi Visakam is the annual celebration of the birth of Lord Murugan, who is also known as Lord Kartikeya. Vaikasi Visakam derives its name from the fact that it is celebrated during Visakam Nakshatra in Tamil month Vaikasi. Vaikasi Visakam 2021 will be commemorated on May 25 and is sure to be extra special for Murugan Devotees worldwide. Every year, this day is considered to be extremely auspicious, and many people highlight the significance of Vaikasi Visakam. Here’s everything you need to know about Vaikasi Visakam 2021 date, puja traditions and more. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online.

When is Vaikasi Visakam 2021?

As mentioned above, Vaikasi Visakam is celebrated in the Tamil month of Vaikasi on the day that VIshakam nakshatra begins. This year, Vaikasi Visakam will therefore be celebrated on May 25. The tithi for Vaikasi Visakam 2021 Begins at 07:06 AM on May 25, 2021 and the Visakam Nakshatram Ends at 04:11 AM on May 26, 2021.

Significance of Vaikasi Visakam

Vaikasi Visakam marks the birthday of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s second son - Murugan. Also known as Kartikeya, Lord Murugan is widely revered by South Indians and especially Tamilians. The celebration of Vaikasi Visakam is, therefore, a grand affair in Tamil Nadu. Lord Murugan is known as the God of Courage, Wealth and Wisdom. The celebration of Vaikasi Visakam is therefore extremely important for Murugan devotees worldwide. Many people make it a point to visit Murugan temples, ask for his blessings and also perform various acts of devotion.

On Vaikash Vikasam, people often make it a point to retell stories of Lord Murugan and his relationship with Lord Ganesha. While temples in various parts of the country remain out of reach for people, a celebration of Vaikasi Visakam is sure to be just as joyous. Reciting Sashti Kavasam, Kandar Anubhuti, and other hymns and shlokas of Lord Murugan is also a common sight on this day. Here’s hoping that this Vaikasi Visakam 2021 fills your life with courage and hope for a brighter tomorrow. Happy Vaikasi Visakam!

