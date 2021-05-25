Vaikasi Visakam 2021 will be celebrated on May 25. It marks the birthday of Lord Murugan, who is the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesha’s younger brother, Murugan, continues to be revered with great fervour by many people in South India, especially Tamilians. Vaikasi Visakam 2021 celebrations are therefore sure to be extremely significant. People often celebrate Vaikasi Visakam by sharing Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2021 wishes and messages, Vaikasi Visakam Facebook Status Pictures and Vaikasi Visakam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers with family and friends. Vaikasi Visakam 2021 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Know Everything About the Tamil Festival Observed in Honour of Lord Murugan’s Birthday.

Lord Murugan is believed to have been born during Visakam Nakshatra in Tamil month Vaikasi. This is where the name of this festival - Vaikashi Visakam, originates from. On this day, people make it a point to visit famous Murugan temples across the country. Most of these temples are situated in Tamil Nadu. The ones that are well known as Palini, Tiruchendur, Tiruttani, Swami Malai, Tirparankuthram and Palamudir Cholai. People usually visit these temples on the auspicious day of Vaikasi Visakam.

However, the celebration this year is sure to be more home-bound. However, we can still celebrate this day with the community by sharing Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2021 wishes and messages, Vaikasi Visakam Facebook Status Pictures, and Vaikasi Visakam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online.

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam celebrations traditionally include devotees taking our processions of Lord Murugan’s idol, carrying milk to temples to perform Abhishek to the deity and showcasing their devotion to Lord Murugan in various ways. Lord Murugan is known as the Lord of courage, wealth and wisdom, and we hope that this Vaikasi Visakam brings all the happiness, prosperity and insight to your life. Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 06:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).