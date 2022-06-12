Vaikasi Visakam is the annual celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan. An especially grand celebration in South India, Vaikasi Visakam 2022, will be commemorated on June 12. Every year, this celebration is filled with great festivities, and devotees of Lord Murugan often appease the almighty by offering prayers, observing fasts, singing songs and aartis and indulging in various other activities. As we prepare to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, how to observe Vaikasi Visakam 2022 and more. Vaikasi Visakam 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Murugan’s Birthday With Lovely Tamil Festival Greetings, SMS and Messages.

When is Vaikasi Visakam 2022?

Vaikasi Visakam 2022 will be celebrated on June 12. Every year, this celebration is observed during Vishaka Nakshatra in the Tamil month Vaikasi. Vaikasi Visakam 2022 celebrations begin with the Vikasam Nakshatra’s ascend at 02:05 AM on Jun 12, 2022, and will go on till 11:58 PM on June 12, 2022.

Significance of Vaikasi Visakam

As mentioned before, Vaikasi Visakam marks the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan. Known as the god of knowledge, wisdom and courage, Lord Murugan is especially revered by Tamil Hindus across the globe. He is the younger son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is often referred to as Kartikeya, among other names. Lord Murugan has six faces, and because of that, He is also known as Lord Arumugam. Due to His six faces, Lord Murugan can see in East, West, North, South, Heaven and Patala (netherworld) simultaneously.

Vaikasi Visakam Celebrations

The celebration of Vaikasi Visakam is believed to be one of the most important observances for devotees of Lord Murugan. Traditionally, temples often organise grand festivals, poojas and processions for Lord Murugan. Showering the idol of the deity with milk, honey, panchang and flowers, singing aartis of Lord Murugan and performing various acts of devotion has been a common practice to seek the blessing of the Lord of courage. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2022!

