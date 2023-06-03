Vaikasi Visakam, also known as Vaikasi Vishakam, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated in the Tamil month of Vaikasi. This year it will be observed on Saturday, June 3. As you observe Vaikasi Visakam 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Vaikasi Visakam 2023 messages, Vaikasi Visakam images, Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2023 HD wallpapers, Vaikasi Visakam greetings, Vaikasi Visakam photos and quotes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day.

Vaikasi Visakam is a vibrant and spiritually significant festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu to honour Lord Muruga. It is a time when devotees come together to seek the blessings and grace of the divine warrior. The festival encompasses religious rituals, processions, cultural events, and a deep sense of devotion. Vaikasi Visakam serves as a reminder of the divine presence in our lives and the power of faith and devotion in overcoming challenges.

It is observed to honour Lord Muruga, the divine warrior and son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Vaikasi Visakam holds great significance in Tamil Nadu, especially in Murugan temples, where devotees gather to seek the blessings of Lord Muruga. The festival derives its name from the combination of two elements: Vaikasi, the Tamil month, and Visakam, the nakshatra (celestial star) that is considered auspicious for Lord Murugan. It usually falls on the day when the star Visakam aligns with the full moon. Here is a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family.

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

During Vaikasi Visakam, devotees engage in various religious activities to express their reverence and devotion to Lord Muruga. The festivities often begin a day or two before the main day, with the preparation of the temple premises and the installation of beautifully decorated idols of Lord Murugan. Wishing everyone Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 06:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).