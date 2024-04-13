Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is celebrated on the first day of "Vaisakh" or "Vaisakha", the Hindu month corresponding to April-May in the Gregorian calendar. Baisakhi is usually celebrated every year on April 13 or 14. It is a spring harvest festival primarily celebrated in northern India, especially Punjab. It's a joyful celebration that brings people together, not just those from Punjab and north India, but also other Indian cultures and communities who celebrate this festival. With Baisakhi 2024 approaching, know more about its date, history, and significance as one of the most famous north Indian festivals. Baisakhi 2024 Food: From Chole Bhature to Lassi, 5 Delicious Foods To Celebrate Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year.

Baisakhi is among the most important festivals celebrated in the Sikh and Hindu Vikram Samvat calendars. It also coincides with the celebration of different New Year festivals, such as "Puthandu," "Pohela Boishakh," "Bohag Bihu," and "Vishu," which are observed on the first day of Vaisakh in different regions of the Indian subcontinent. With Baisakhi 2024 around the corner, here's all you need to know about the festival. Happy Baisakhi: From Golden Temple to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Famous Gurudwaras You Can Visit During the Beginning of Harvest Season.

Baisakhi 2024 Date

Baisakhi is an important festival that marks the beginning of the Punjabi New Year or the Sikh New Year. It is celebrated every year on April 13 or 14. Baisakhi 2024 will be observed on April 13, i.e., Saturday.

Celebrations of Vaisakhi

Baisakhi is a day for Sikhs to celebrate the birth of Sikhism as a collective faith. To celebrate the birth of "Khalsa", Sikhs typically visit their community "Gurudwara" on Baisakhi, which are their places of worship. These Gurdwaras are usually explicitly decorated for the occasion. Additionally, many people enjoy participating in parades and processions called "Nagar Kirtans". Additionally, fairs and melas are held in various places in Punjab to celebrate the formation of the Khalsa.

Overall, Baisakhi is a harvest festival for the people of northern India. They dress up in traditional attire to mark the occasion. It is believed that in Punjab, Vaisakhi marks the ripening of the Rabi harvest. Baisakhi is a festive occasion where people celebrate joy and oneness.

Significance of Baisakhi for Sikhs

Baisakhi is an important harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy by the Sikh community. This festival holds immense importance as it marks the founding of the "Khalsa Panth".

The tenth and the last Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the "Khalsa" as a warrior community to protect the innocent from religious injustice during Mughal rule in Punjab. Guru Gobind Singh chose this festival as the moment to establish the "Khalsa" - the collective name given to Sikhs who have been baptized.

The "Guru Granth Sahib" was declared the eternal guide and "Holy Book of Sikhism". It abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities and declared equality for all human beings.

Baisakhi reminds us of the power of faith, community, and the human spirit to overcome even the most significant challenges. We wish you all a very Happy Baisakhi 2024!

