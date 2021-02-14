Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello tied the knot in October 2019. The couple had been dating for 14 years before exchanging rings in January in the same year. Nadal and Xisca, as Maria is called in the media, have always managed to keep their relationship private. The couple publicly announced the news of their wedding on October 20, 2019. Here we take a look at their beautiful love story – A story between one of the greatest tennis player of all-time and a business graduate. Who Is Xisca Perello, Rafael Nadal’s Wife-to-Be? 5 Things to Know About the Tennis WAG.

Nadal and Maria reportedly met through Nadal’s sister and had known each other for a couple of years before they started dating in 2005. They had met through Nadal’s younger sister Maribel, who and Maria were childhood friends and both also hailed Mallorca. Nadal was 19 then and Maria 17 when they started dating. Maria was studying as a business graduate when they met. Later she started working on insurance. Rafael Nadal Special: 'Flip Through' Family Pics of The Spanish Tennis Player.

Young Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello

Maria has always kept herself away from the limelight and is often also missing from Nadal’s matches. She is also not on any social media platforms. “I’ve always been very clear that I’m not the famous one,” she told media reporters last year.

Maria had also explained that she is not on any social media platforms as “those images are snapshots of a moment.”

Nadal and Maria tied the knot at the La Fortaleza Castle, the island of Nadal’s birth. The fortress is said to be the most expensive seaside fortress in Spain. Their wedding was attended by 350 guests, which included actors Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hug Laurie as well as Juan Carlos I – the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014.

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, had always kept his romance away from the spotlight. Nadal recently opened up about the prospect of forming a family. Nadal, however, later clarified that he thinks it was best to wait until the end of his sporting career.

