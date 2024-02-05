Love is in the air. It’s February, the month of love, which makes it the perfect time to snuggle up with a warm and cosy romantic read. Whether you are interested in a heartwarming read to cuddle up with or plan on gifting it to a loved one, we've got you covered. Explore this selection of some of the finest romance novels. They promise to add an extra dose of love, laughter, and fun to your Valentine's Week. Get lost in the stories filled with passion, laughter, and sweet moments that will give your cosy reading nook warmth or make it a heartfelt surprise for a loved one. Here are five books guaranteed to make hearts flutter throughout this special week. Valentine Week 2024 Date Sheet: Check the Full List of Love Week Till Valentine's Day and Know About the Seven Days of Embracing and Celebrating Love.

1. A Million Kisses in Your Lifetime by Monica Murphy

At Lancaster Prep boarding school, Wren Beaumont and Crew Lancaster share their perspectives in this dual POV steamy romance novel. Crew, whose family owns the school, finds himself intrigued by Wren. Though familiar since freshman year, they've never truly connected, and the two clash. However, when a psychology project pairs them up, they form a deep connection that leads to undeniable chemistry and feelings. This romance novel is a great read or gift for a loved one on Valentine's Day.

2. The Fastest Way To Fall by Denise Williams

Britta, a lifestyle writer, unexpectedly falls for her personal trainer, Wes, the CEO of the fitness app she's reviewing. As they navigate their blossoming connection, Britta sees a career opportunity, while Wes seeks fulfilment beyond his successful business. However, as their professional relationship turns personal, they struggle to resist the undeniable chemistry that complicates both their love lives and careers. This heartwarming and hilarious story with a soul is another perfect read for Valentine’s Day.

3. Bet on It by Jodie Slaughter

When Walker Abbott returns to Greenbelt, South Carolina, to care for his grandmother, he discovers a surprising connection with Aja Owens, his bingo buddy's granddaughter. As their feelings for each other deepen, Aja and Walker try a bingo-based pact to get a grip over their emotions. But like bingo numbers, their feelings can't be ignored, resulting in a heartwarming and exciting romance. Curl up at home on the couch with this novel—a perfect choice for a cosy Valentine's Day read.

4. The No-Show by Beth O’Leary

Siobhan, a quick-tempered life coach; Miranda, a tree surgeon; and Jane, a soft-spoken volunteer for a local charity shop, all get stood up on Valentine's Day by the same man. As they forgive him, they discover their shared experience and the risk of falling for a man who might be dating all three of them. The tale unfolds, revealing the unexpected bonds between these women, brought together by a quirky twist of fate. The novel promises to deliver on love and laughter, making it a perfect Valentine’s Day read.

5. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

In her third year of Ph.D. studies, Olive Smith does not believe in lasting romances. She finds herself in a fake relationship with the arrogant professor Adam Carlsen. Convinced by her best friend to pretend to be in love, Olive impulsively kisses Adam. Surprisingly, Adam agrees to keep up the charade. Their fake relationship becomes complicated, and Olive is astonished by his unexpected support and perhaps more than professional feelings. This rom-com novel is perfect to celebrate the season of love.

So, go grab yourself a cup of your favourite beverage. Snuggle into the comfiest clothes and cosiest spot, and let these tales of romance whisk you away. Happy reading!

