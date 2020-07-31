Varalakshmi Vratham is the annual celebration that propitiates Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu, one of the Hindu Trinity. Varalaxmi Puja or Varalakshmi Vratham, as the name suggests, focuses on fasting in the name of Goddess Lakshmi, who is said to grant wishes (vara), and many women in various parts of India seek her blessings for a long and happy marital life. Also known as Varalakshmi Nombu in South India, Varalakshmi Vratham 2020 will be commemorated on July 31. It is an extremely significant Hindu festival; especially for married women who seek blessings for their entire family. These women observe a stringent fast and offer their prayers to Goddess Varalakshmi. Here’s everything you need to know about this auspicious observance-- Varalakshmi Vratham 2020 date, puja muhurat and vrat vidhi to worship Goddess Lakshmi.

When is Varalakshmi Vratham 2020

Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon - Poornima - in the month of Shravana (Aadi in South India). This festival will be celebrated on July 31, and the celebration is extremely important for married Hindu women.

Varalakshmi Vrat Puja Muhurat

There are various phases of the day, during which Goddess Varalakshmi is prayed to. However, the most auspicious Muhurt for Varalakshmi Puja is said to be during the Fixed Lagna. However, South Indians often consider the Rahu Kaal during the day. Here are the different Lagnas of the Varalakshmi Vratham 2020

Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, July 31, 2020

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 07:28 AM to 09:36 AM Duration - 02 Hours 08 Minutes

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:54 PM to 04:08 PM Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 08:04 PM to 09:40 PM Duration - 01 Hour 37 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 12:58 AM to 02:58 AM, Aug 01 Duration - 02 Hours 00 Mins

While the entire day is said to be auspicious, most people consider the evening time, which overlaps with Pradosh to be the most auspicious time.

Significance of Varalakshmi Puja

Varalakshmi Vratham is observed by many women in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and is said to help safeguard their families, by praying to Goddess Varalakshmi. Goddess Varalakshmi is said to bestow boons and fulfil wishes of devotees and women observing this fast pray for the long and prosperous life of their family. The celebration usually involves the Varalakshmi Puja, which is an important ceremony where women perform various Pujas to the Gods and Goddess, prepare traditional sweets and especially focus on blessing and then wearing a sacred thread, known as Dorak. This process of blessing the thread and wearing it is also known as Varalakshmi Nombu in South India.

Celebration of Varalakshmi Vratam

The observance of Varalakshmi Vratam is more prominent in South India, and it involves an intricate 16-step Varalakshmi Puja Vidhi. People often prepare special sweets and refrain from eating any solid food for the entire day. Women only consume food after finishing the Varalakshmi Puja and wearing the sacred thread. The Gods and Goddesses are also offered flowers, kumkum(vermillion), water, and also decorated with the auspicious yellow thread (Dorak). Praying to Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is said to be equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi, i.e. the eight Goddesses of Wealth (Sri), Earth (Bhu), Learning (Saraswati), Love (Priti), Fame (Kirti), Peace (Shanti), Pleasure (Tushti) and Strength (Pushti).

While the celebration of Varalakshmi Nombu is sure to be different this year, everything from the Puja Samagri to the auspicious thread has all been made easier to access by various Pandits who are offering their services online. We hope that this Varalakshmi Vratham fills your life with the happiness and prosperity that you deserve.

