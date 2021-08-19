India is a diversified nation and celebrates every festival with a lot of fun and enthusiasm. With Raksha Bandhan and Onam awaits the massive celebration this coming weekend, there’s another festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi falling this Friday. It is Varalakshmi Vratham (also spelt as Varalakshmi Vratam), and this year, Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 will be celebrated on August 20. It is observed by most of the married women for the well-being of their husbands and family. People also celebrated festive greetings and messages, which is why we bring you a collection of Varalakshmi Vratham 2021 wishes, images, greetings, Happy Varalakshmi Vratham HD wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends.

Married women in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu perform Varalakshmi Vratham pooja on Shravana Paksha Shukravaram tithi. It is performed in a different and unique style with traditional vidhi, and it is quite essential to follow all the rules to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ladies observe full-day fasting from sunrise to sunset and later light diyas before Goddess Lakshmi by offering prayers and eat Prasad.

According to Hindu mythology, worshipping Goddess Varalakshmi and observing Varamahalakshmi Vratham on this auspicious day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi – the eight Hindu goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength. We wish all the women observing this holy fast a very Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2021.

