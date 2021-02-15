Vasant Panchami 2021: Vasant Panchami is one of the most-loved festivals in India. Also popularly known as Saraswati Puja in different parts of the country, Vasant Panchami is a festival which marks the onset of the spring season. The festive occasion of Vasant Panchami also marks Holika and Holi's date, which fall 40 days after the spring festival.

There's a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Vasant Panchami. If you are looking for more details about 2021 Vasant Panchami – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals celebrations, and significance, then you have arrived at the right place. At LatestLY, we present all you need to know about the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami 2021.

What is the date of Vasant Panchami 2021?

As per the traditional Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchami is observed on the 5th day (Panchami) in the holy month of Magha. As per the Gregorian calendar, this festival falls between January and February. This time, the occasion of Vasant Panchami 2021 will be observed on February 16, i.e., Tuesday.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Vasant Panchami 2021?

 Vasant Panchami 2021 Date – February 16, 2021, i.e., Tuesday

 Vasant Panchami 2021 Muhurat – 06:38 AM to 12:20 PM | Duration - 05 Hrs 42 Mins

 Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment – 12:20 PM

 Vasant Panchami Tithi 2021 Begins – 03:36 AM on February 16, 2021

 Vasant Panchami Tithi 2021 Ends – 05:46 AM on February 17, 2021

What are the rituals and celebrations on Vasant Panchami?

One of the significant rituals followed on the occasion of Vasant Panchami is, Askhar Abhyasam. In this ritual, parents sit with their young kids and make them write their first words, signifying as the beginning of their education. Even schools and other educational institutions organise Saraswati Puja in the morning to seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings. Vasant Panchami, or popularly known as Basant Panchami, is a day dedicated to Goddess

Saraswati. People sing prayers, chant mantras, and perform Sarasvati Vandana in high regards of the deity.

People, mostly couples, are suggested to wear bright yellow colour clothes on this day. Even the traditional food items are prepared in yellow. A lot of devotees read the Saraswati Chalisa throughout the day in high regards for Goddess Saraswati.

What is the significance of Vasant Panchami?

Vasant Panchami is the festival which is associated with knowledge, learning, and wisdom. It is said that Maa Saraswati was born on this auspicious day. People who follow all the rituals and traditions of Vasant Panchami dutifully are blessed with knowledge and wisdom on this day. It is also believed that Vasant Panchami's event is known to be an excellent time to start a new venture.

As February 16 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Vasant Panchami 2021. You can share this information about Vasant Panchami and enlighten your loved about this festival of colours, fun, and joy, i.e., Vasant Panchami.

