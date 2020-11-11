The year-long wait for Diwali lovers is finally coming to an end. The 'Festival of Lights' Diwali or Deepavali is knocking at the door. The five-day-long festival, Diwali 2020, will take from November 12-16. Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated a day before Dhanteras in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka is Govatsa Dwadashi. 'Go' means 'cow' while 'Vatsa' means a calf. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Vasu Baras (also written Vasubaras) and in the honour of cows and calves. People wish each other on the first day of Diwali with Vasu Baras images and HD wallpapers. Here's a collection of Vasu Baras 2020 greetings, Govatsa Dwadashi images, Govatsa Dwadashi wishes images, Govatsa Dwadashi pictures, Happy Vasubaras 2020 best wishes, Vasu Baras images, Vasubaras HD images, Vasu Baras and Dhanteras images, Vagh Baras wishes, Vagh Baras images and more.

According to the Hindu mythology, Kamadhenu or Surabhi, the wish-granting cow emerges during the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the cosmic ocean. Nandini is Kamdhenu's daughter and just like her mother, is a "cow of plenty". Vasu Baras is also celebrated as Nandini Vrat, with the day dedicated to the worship of cows as they hold a sacred place in Hinduism. On the festival day, married woman observe Gau Pujan along with Sri Krishna Puja. The day is observed on the twelfth day of the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month.

On the festival day, cows and calves are bathed and draped in colourful clothes. People also offer them beautiful garlands made of fresh marigold flowers and apply vermillion and turmeric tilak on their forehead. They are offered moong dal, chana dal and wheat to cows. In some regions, consuming milk, curd, ghee or any other dairy product is strictly prohibited in the honour of Nandini.

People also observe the day as the beginning of Diwali festival. They start with exchanging wishes and greetings with loved ones. You can download the below Vasu Baras images, HD wallpapers, wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, photos, and more to celebrate the festival of Govatsa Dwadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govatsa Dwadasichya Apanasa VA Apalya Parivarasa Hardika Subheccha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Vasu Baras, Diwalicha Pahila Divas, Hi Diwali Tumhala Ani Tumachya Kutumbiyana Sukhachi, Samruddhichi ani Bharabharatichi Javo. Vasu Barasachya Khup Khup Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: May The Divine Light Of Vasu Baras, Spread Into Your Life, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness And Good Health. Happy Vasu Baras

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phool Ki Shuruvat Kali Se Hoti Hai, Zindagi Ki Shuruvat Pyar Se Hoti Hai, Pyar Ki Shuruvat Apno Se Hoti Hai Aur Apno Ki Shuruvat Aapse Hoti Hai. Happy Vagh Baras 2020!

After Vasu Baras, people will ring in Dhanteras or Dhanatryodashi Puja. On this day, people indulge in buying gold, silver or new utensil to celebrate the day. Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi takes place next day while Laxmi Puja or main Diwali day usually falls on Kartik Amavasya day. On that note, we wish everyone a very Happy Vasu Baras and Happy Diwali 2020!

