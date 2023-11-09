Vasu Baras, also known as Vagh Baras, is a significant observance in the Hindu calendar, particularly in the western regions of India. The term "Vasu" represents "cows," and "Baras" means "twelfth day." Vasu Baras falls on the twelfth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Ashwin, usually in September or October. Vasu Baras 2023 will be observed this year on Thursday, November 9. This day is dedicated to the veneration of cows and their importance in the agrarian culture of India. As you observe Vasu Baras 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

On Vasu Baras, farmers express their gratitude towards cows, considered sacred animals in Hinduism and an essential part of rural life. Cows are revered for their role in agriculture as they provide milk, the basis for various dairy products. Cows also symbolize wealth and abundance in many Indian traditions. Farmers and households clean and decorate their cowsheds and the cows themselves to show their appreciation. In some regions, cows are adorned with garlands and special tilak marks on their foreheads as a sign of reverence. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them Happy Vasu Baras 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS.

Devotees also offer prayers to the goddess Vaghdevi, who is believed to protect and bless cows. Special rituals and pujas are performed on this day to seek her blessings and ensure the well-being of cows and prosperity in farming. People may also make charitable donations to cow shelters or feed the cows in their vicinity as an act of service and devotion.

