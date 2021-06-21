People of the Hindu community are excited to observe the festive event of Vat Purnima on June 24. The auspicious day of Vat Purnima sees celebrations across the nation, especially by married women. It is believed that worshipping banyan tress on the day of Vat Purnima is extremely auspicious. Married women from the states of Maharashtra, Gujrat, and some parts of South India observe a strict fast on the holy day of Vat Purnima for the better well-being of their husbands.

On the auspicious occasion of Vat Purnima, devotees follow several rituals and traditions. To mark the celebrations of the holy day, one of the most followed traditions on the occasion of Vat Purnima is applying religious and traditional Mehendi designs on hands. If you are looking for the newest collection of Vat Purnima Mehendi designs, then you have reached the right place. Now, on the occasion of Vat Purnima, married women, as well as unmarried women can experiment with easy Arabic, Indian, Floral Trail henna patterns and so much more.

Beautiful Floral Mehendi Design

Easy Mehendi Pattern

Gorgeous Patterns for Fingers

Quick Mehendi Design

Henna Mehendi Art

Indian Mehendi Design

Arabic Mehendi Design

Take a look at the easy Mehendi design video here:

Now, we hope you will be to choose the perfect Mehndi pattern to apply on your hands on the occasion of the Vat Purnima 2021 celebration. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Vat Purnima 2021.

