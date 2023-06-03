Vat Savitri Purnima, also known as Vat Purnima or Vat Savitri Vrat, is an important Hindu festival celebrated by married women in various parts of India. It is observed on the Purnima (full moon) day of the Jyeshtha month (May-June) in the Hindu calendar. As you observe Vat Savitri Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Vat Purnima 2023 images, Happy Vat Purnima 2023 greetings, Vat Purnima wishes and messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF images and SMS.

Vat Savitri Purnima 2023 will be observed on Saturday, June 3. It is a festival that honours the love and devotion of married women towards their husbands. It serves as a reminder of the eternal bond between husband and wife and the sacrifices made for a harmonious married life. The festival carries deep cultural and religious significance and is celebrated with fervour and joy by married women across India.

The fast observed on Vat Savitri Purnima is rigorous, with women refraining from consuming food or water for the entire day. They break their fast after sunset, after completing all the rituals. The festival holds immense significance for married women as it symbolizes their love, commitment, and sacrifice for their husbands. It is believed that observing the Vat Savitri Vrat brings blessings, marital harmony, and the spouse's well-being. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Vat Savitri Purnima 2023 that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The festival is named after Savitri, a legendary Hindu figure known for her unwavering devotion and determination to save her husband's life. According to the mythological tale, Savitri's husband, Satyavan, was destined to die within a year. However, through her devotion and dedication, Savitri convinced Lord Yama, the god of death, to spare her husband's life. This story symbolizes the power of a wife's love and her willingness to go to any extent to protect her husband. Wishing everyone Happy Vat Savitri Vrat Purnima 2023!

