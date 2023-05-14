Vat Savitri Vrat is an auspicious day that is celebrated by all married Hindu women in India. On this day, they observe the Vat Savitri fast for the long life of their husbands and happy married life. According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Jyestha month. In 2023, Vat Savitri Vrat will be observed on May 19. The fasting day holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma. As to religious texts, the branches and the logs of the Vat tree are considered to be the form of Mother Savitri. This is the only tree in nature in which Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh reside. As Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about its date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance. Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 Mehndi Designs: Easy and Beautiful Mehandi Patterns (Watch Videos).

Vat Savitri Vrat Date 2023

Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 19.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 Timings

The Amavasya Tithi Begins at 09:42 PM on May 18, 2023, and will end at 09:22 PM on May 19, 2023. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi

On this day, a married woman marks her love for her husband by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. The Vat Savitri Vrat celebration is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan as narrated in the epic Mahabharata. It is believed that on this day, worshipping Lord Vishnu and circumambulating the banyan tree fulfils all the desires and blesses the woman with a happy married life. In religious texts, this fast has been compared with the fast of Karva Chauth.

Watch Video: Satyavan-Savitri Katha for Savitri Brata Celebration

A thread is wound around the trunk of the tree, and copper coins are offered. Strict adherence to the fast and tradition is believed to ensure the husband a long and prosperous life. On this day, women are decked up in sarees and jewellery, and their day begins with the offering of any five fruits and coconut. They then wind a white thread around a banyan tree seven times as a reminder of their husbands. It is believed that until the next seven births, their husband will live well. According to legend, the great Savitri tricked Lord Yama, the lord of death, and compelled him to return the life of her husband Satyawan. Hence, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).