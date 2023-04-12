Vishu 2023 will be observed on Saturday, April 15. It is the traditional Malyali spring festival and is celebrated in the southern states of India. In Sanskrit, "Vishu" means "equal" and is not only a festival of Malyalees. It is observed all over India with different names like Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab. It is the New Year's Day celebration for the Malyali people and generally falls in the April month of the Gregorian calendar. As you celebrate Vishu 2023, LatestLY brings a collection of rangoli designs you can try to decorate your house for the festival. You will find the latest Vishu rangoli designs, beautiful pookalam designs for Vishu 2023, simple muggulu designs with dots and more to celebrate the day! What is a Vishu Kani? From Lord Krishna Idol to Kanikonna Flowers, Essential Items To Make A Vishu Kani!

Vishu marks the sun's transit to the zodiac Mesha Rashi, per the Indian astrological calculations. The people of Kerala and the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. People follow many different traditions and customs to mark this festival. Vishu signifies prosperity and is a festival of harvest. People draw colourful designs at the entrance of their houses as a part of the decorations of the festival. Here is a collection of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house for Vishu 2023.

Vishu Rangoli Designs

Rangoli Designs For Beginners

Vishu Rangoli Designs

Vishu Rangoli Design Images

Pookalam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Vishu Rangoli Design Images

Pookalam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

On this day, a tray of flowers, especially the yellow blooms of the Kanikonna or golden shower tree, along with fruits and vegetables, coins, rice and gifts, is placed beside a lamp in the family puja room or Hindu temples. This offering is known as Vushikkani, and seeing this as the first thing upon waking up is believed to bring an abundance of its contents over the coming year. Wishing everyone Happy Vishu 2023!

