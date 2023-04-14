Vishu, also popularly known as the Malayalam New Year, is auspicious and one of the most important festivals celebrated in South India. As we celebrate Vishu 2023, we have compiled a list of Vishu wishes, Vishu 2023 messages, Malayalam New Year 2023 greetings, Vishu images and Kerala New Year 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy Kerala New Year 2023 SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends. Vishu 2023 Rangoli Designs and Pookalam Tutorial Videos To Decorate Your House for Kerala New Year.

The spring festival celebrating the Hindu vernal equinox is marked with great fanfare and enthusiasm in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Mahe of India. Vishu falls on the first day of the month of Medam in the Malayalam Calendar, which usually falls on either April 14 or April 15 in the Gregorian calendar. The exact date of Vishu varies each year based on the positioning of the sun. In 2023, Vishu will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15. You can now download these Happy Vishu 2023 wishes and send them to your loved ones as Vishu pics, Malayalam New Year messages, and Vishu wallpapers.

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Fill Your Life With Love, Peace, and Joy Throughout the Year, Happy Vishu!

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The God Created the World on This Day for His Followers. May on This Day You Find New Hope and Happiness in Your Heart To Make Your Life Beautiful! Happy Vishu!

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Start Our Life Fresh and Make It Blissful Forever and Ever, Happy Vishu!

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, Let's Bring Positive and Peaceful Energy to Us and Our Surroundings, Wish You a Peaceful Vishu.

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish This New Year Strengthens Our Friendship and Take It to a New and Strong Level, Happy Vishu!

The name of the festival, "Vishu" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Viṣuvam," which means 'equal'. The spring equinox, however, occurs 24 days before the day of Vishu, on 21 March/Meenam 7, due to the precession of equinoxes. The Vishu marks the first day of the astronomical year. On this auspicious day, Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Lord Krishna are worshipped as Lord Vishnu is considered the God of Time. As per religious beliefs, it was on this day that Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura and because of this, Krishna idols are kept in the Vishu kani. During Vishu, families come together and have a joyous time. People wear new clothes, commonly known as ‘Koti’, and eat a feast called Sadhya. Wish you all a very Happy Vishu 2023!

