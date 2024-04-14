Vishu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14. This annual commemoration is a very important celebration in Kerala, marking the beginning of the Malayalam month of Medam. Vishu is a harvest festival where people pray to Lord Vishnu and his reincarnation of Lord Krishna. To mark this day, people often share Happy Vishu 2024 wishes and messages, Vishu greetings, Happy Vishu images and wallpapers, Vishu 2024 WhatsApp stickers, and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Happy Vishu 2024 Greetings: Send Vishu Ashamsakal Wishes, Messages, Images, and Quotes To Celebrate Malayali New Year.

It is important to note that while Vishu celebrations in Kerala coincide with the celebration of Hindu New Year in various parts of the country (Baisakhi in North India, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, etc), it is not the new year for Keralites. According to the Kollam era calendar, most people from Kerala mark the Malayalam New Year on Chingam 1. Vishu, from Sanskrit Viṣuvam, literally means 'equal', and it connoted the spring equinox celebration in the past. This cultural significance of Vishu adds to the richness of the festival. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu & Jur Sital; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals.

An integral part of Vishu celebrations is the preparation of Vishu Kani - a display of the seasonal harvest of fruits and vegetables, gold and silverware, and the golden blossoms called Kani Konna (Indian laburnum). As we prepare to celebrate this day, here are some Happy Vishu 2024 wishes and messages, Vishu greetings, Happy Vishu images and wallpapers, Vishu 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures you can share online with family and friends.

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Bring You a Lot of Cheer and Good Health. Have a Prosperous Vishu Kanni This Year. Wishing You a Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experiences Are Lessons You Need To Carry On This Year, Cherish Them and Bring Happiness Into Your Homes. Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Year Be a Golden One for You, Forget the Past and Invite the Future. Wishing You a Happy Vishu Ashamsakal

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Open Your Eyes to a New Life, Open Your Mind to Fresh Thoughts. Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy of Vishu Bring Prosperity and Cheer. Have a Beautiful Day Ahead With Your Loved Ones Near. Happy Vishu

People often wear traditional new clothes to celebrate Vishu, get together with family and friends and indulge in grand feasts. Preparing a traditional Sadhya with all the harvests available is a common practice on this day. People also give small pocket money to children as blessings - referred to as Vishu Kani. Waking up early in the morning to see the Vishu display and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu is an essential part of the celebration. We wish you and your family a very Happy Vishu 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 06:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).