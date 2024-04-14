Vishu is a significant festival celebrated predominantly by the Malayali community in Kerala, Tulu Nadu, and Mahe of India. It marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year and falls on the first day of the month of Medam, which usually corresponds to April 14th or 15th in the Gregorian calendar. Vishu is a time of joy, hope, and renewal, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor. Make your loved ones' day by sharing Vishu images, quotes, wallpapers, and warm Vishu 2024 wishes and Vishu Ashamsakal greetings in Malayalam to your dear ones.

One of the most important aspects of Vishu is the Vishukkani, which is the first thing seen on the day of Vishu. The Vishukkani is a special arrangement of auspicious items such as rice, fruits, vegetables, betel leaves, areca nuts, gold coins, and a sacred text or idol. It is believed that seeing the Vishukkani first thing in the morning brings prosperity and good fortune for the rest of the year.

Another important tradition associated with Vishu is the Vishukkaineetam, which is the giving of money or gifts to younger members of the family by elders. This symbolizes blessings for prosperity and success in the coming year. People also wear new clothes, visit temples, and offer prayers for a prosperous year ahead.

Families and friends come together to celebrate Vishu, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals. Special dishes are prepared for Vishu, including Vishu Kanji, a dish made with rice, coconut milk, and spices, and Vishu Katta, a sweet dish made with rice flour and jaggery. Wishing each other on Vishu is a warm and joyful part of the celebration. People greet each other with the traditional Vishu greeting, "Vishu Ashamsakal," which means "Happy Vishu".

Happy Malayali New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Fill Your Life With Love, Peace, and Joy Throughout the Year, Happy Vishu

Happy Malayali New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Start Our Life Fresh and Make It Blissful Forever and Ever, Happy Vishu

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, Let's Bring Positive and Peaceful Energy to Us and Our Surroundings, Wish You a Peaceful Vishu

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish This New Year Strengthens Our Friendship and Take It to a New and Strong Level, Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Created the World on This Day for His Followers. May You Find New Hope and Happiness in Your Heart To Make Your Life Beautiful! Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Bring You a Lot of Cheer and Good Health. Have a Prosperous Vishu Kanni This Year. Wishing You a Happy Vishu

Vishu Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experiences Are Lessons You Need To Carry On This Year, Cherish Them and Bring Happiness Into Your Homes. Happy Vishu

Vishu Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Year Be a Golden One for You, Forget the Past and Invite the Future. Wishing You a Happy Vishu Ashamsakal

Vishu Ashamsakal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Open Your Eyes to a New Life, Open Your Mind to Fresh Thoughts. Happy Vishu

Vishu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy of Vishu Bring Prosperity and Cheer. Have a Beautiful Day Ahead With Your Loved Ones Near. Happy Vishu

Vishu is a festival that celebrates the spirit of renewal and hope. It is a time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new year with optimism and positivity. The traditions associated with Vishu are deeply rooted in Malayali culture and serve to strengthen the bonds of family and community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).