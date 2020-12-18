Vivah Panchami 2020 Details: The occasion of Vivah Panchami is one of the most auspicious festive events for the people of the Hindu community. The day is celebrated to commemorate the marriage anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. It is believed that the deity-couple got married on this day, and hence the occasion is observed as Vivah Panchami by Hindus. There are grandeur celebrations in honour of ‘Ram-Sita’ across the country. If you are searching for more information about Vivah Panchami 2020 – its date, puja muhurat, significance, then you have arrived at the right destination.

What is the Date of Vivah Panchami 2020?

The religious event of Vivah Panchami is observed on the 5th day (Panchami) of the Shukla paksha in the holy month of Margashirsha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, this year, the occasion of Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on December 19, i.e., Friday.

What is the auspicious timing (Puja Muhurat) of Vivah Panchami 2020?

• Vivah Panchami 2020 Date – December 19, 2020, i.e., Saturday

• Vivah Panchami Tithi 2020 Begins – 02:22 PM on December 18, 2020

• Vivah Panchami Tithi 2020 Ends – 02:14 PM on December 19, 2020

What are the Rituals, Significance, and How do the celebrations of Vivah Panchami take place?

The people of the Hindu community celebrate the occasion of Vivah Panchami amidst grand festivities. There are widespread celebrations that take place in India and Nepal. The Janaki Mandir, also popularly known as Janaki Temple, in Nepal, is one of the most-visited places in the world during the festivities of Vivah Panchami. Devotees throng to Janakpurdham (in Nepal), as it is believed that both Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married in this city. Shubh Vivah Muhurat 2020-21: Here Are Auspicious Wedding Dates & Timings After Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras from November to April Next Year.

The festival of Vivah Panchami is also celebrated with much fervour in the city of Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh. People decorate their homes, home-temples, and workplaces to welcome Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The idols of Rama and Sita are dressed up with jewellery, new clothes, flowers, etc. Special prayers and mantras are recited in praise of the power deity-couple.

There’s a lot to learn from the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. They are worshipped in high regards by Hindus. There are several rituals that devotees follow on this auspicious day. Observing rituals and celebrations begin much before the day of Vivah Panchami. It is said that couples who observe fasting on this day are blessed with a happy and prosperous married life.

As December 19 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Vivah Panchami 2020. We hope you guys have a great family time, and if you are a couple, we wish you a ‘Happy married life!’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).