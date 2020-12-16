With the wedding season 2020-21, we celebrate Vivah Panchami in Aghan month (Margashish month), the fifth date of Shukla Paksha. This year, on December 19, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated. The day is extremely auspicious because it is believed that Lord Rama and Sita were married on this day. On Vivah Panchami the holy marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Maa Sita are celebrated. Also, this wedding season if you are looking for shubh vivah muhurat 2020-21, here are the auspicious wedding dates & timings after Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras from November to April next year. It is believed that Tulsi Das also completed the Ramcharitra Manas on this day when Vivaah Panchami is observed.

Vivah Panchami Date and Shubh Muhurat

Panchami Date Start - 18 December 2020 from 02. 22 pm

Panchami date ends - December 19, 2020, at 02. 14 pm

Importance of Vivah Panchami

Vivah Panchami is considered to be of special importance for Hindus. On this day, Lord Rama and Maa Sita and a holy marriage ceremony takes place. It is said that people face obstacles in terms of getting married or in the already married life must worship on Vivaha Panchami. It is believed that the ceremony removes all the obstacles and also makes marriage life happy. All the problems related to marriage life go away automatically.

Vivah Panchami Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning on Vivah Panchami, bathe and wear clean clothes for worship.

Meditate about Sri Rama and the marriage ceremony in your mind.

Establish a statue of Lord Rama and Maa Sita.

Offer yellow clothes to Lord Rama and red clothes to Mother Sita.

Do tilak and dhup and start the worship with rituals while a clay lamp lights around you.

Read the Bal kand.

It is considered auspicious to recite the wedding of Lord Rama and Maa Sita in Bal kand on Vivaha Panchami. It is also considered auspicious to recite Ramcharitmanas on this day as it can end all the problems people face in their family life. According to mythological beliefs, on this day in Treta Yuga, the marriage of Lord Rama and Maa Sita (Ram Vivah) was completed. This festival is especially celebrated in Nepal and Mithilanchal.

