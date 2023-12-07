Vivaha Panchami is an auspicious Hindu occasion that celebrates the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the Janakpurdham in Nepal. Vivaha Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla paksha or waxing phase of the moon in the Agrahayana month (November – December) as per the Bikram Samvat calendar. Vivah Panchami 2023 will be celebrated this year on Sunday, December 17. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 08:00 PM on December 16 and end at 05:33 PM on December 17, 2023. On this day, temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita organise grand celebrations and processions, particularly in Ayodhya and Janakpur. Devotees participate in these festivities, offering prayers and seeking blessings of the deities for marital bliss and harmony. Vivah Panchami Wishes: WhatsApp Messages and Happy Ram Vivah Images To Celebrate Marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

As Vivah Panchami 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Vivah Panchami 2023 date, Vivah Panchami shubh muhurat, timings and the significance of the auspicious day.

Vivah Panchami 2023 Date

Vivah Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 17.

Vivah Panchami 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Panchami Tithi will begin at 08:00 PM on December 16 and will end at 05:33 PM on December 17, 2023. December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals and Events.

Vivah Panchami Significance

Vivah Panchami holds great significance as the marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita is revered as a symbol of an ideal marital relationship based on love, trust, respect, and devotion. It is deeply rooted in the epic Ramayana, which narrates the marriage of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, to Sita, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. The day is observed as the Vivaha Utsava of Sita and Rama in temples and sacred places associated with Rama, such as the Mithila region of Nepal and Ayodhya of India. In Nepal’s Janakpurdham, thousands of pilgrims arrive from across the world to visit this iconic occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).