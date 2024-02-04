Waitangi Day 2024 will be marked on February 6. This annual commemoration marks the national day of New Zealand. It is the anniversary of the initial signing—on 6 February 1840—of the Treaty of Waitangi. Every year, the commemoration of Waitangi Day is filled with various special events and observances across New Zealand. To celebrate Waitangi Day, a variety of events are held, including parties, Māori hui (social gatherings), reflections on New Zealand history, official awards and citizenship ceremonies. As we prepare to celebrate Waitangi Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Waitangi Day 2024 and more.

When is Waitangi Day 2024?

Waitangi Day 2024 falls on February 6. This celebration marks the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. The Treaty of Waitangi was an agreement towards British sovereignty by representatives of the Crown and indigenous Māori chiefs, and so is regarded by many as the founding document of the nation. Waitangi Day Google Doodle: Search Engine Celebrates New Zealand's National Day Portraying Their Bird Fauna.

Significance of Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day marks the day as the official foundation of the nation. The celebration of Waitangi Day has been a common practice since 1934 and has been an official public holiday since 1974. Annual commemorations of the treaty signing began in 1947. The 1947 event was a Royal New Zealand Navy ceremony centring on a flagpole that the Navy had paid to erect on the grounds. The celebration of Waitangi Day is especially grand in Waitangi - where celebrations begin 2-3 days prior to the official Waitangi Day.

Apart from this, city councils, libraries, etc, celebrate Waitangi Day with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. We hope that Waitangi Day 2024 celebrations are full of fun and fervour and allow people the chance to know more about the rich history of New Zealand and how the nation was built.

