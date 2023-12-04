Every year, Walt Disney Day is celebrated across the US to commemorate the birth anniversary of Walter Elias Disney, the visionary behind the creation of The Walt Disney Company. Born on December 5, 1901, in Chicago, Disney was the man responsible for bringing some of the most beloved characters and entertainment experiences to the world. Walt Disney Day is held on the first Monday of December in remembrance and honour of Walt Disney, whose birthday is December 5. This year, Walt Disney Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, December 4. Walt Disney Day is often celebrated by fans and enthusiasts who honour Walt Disney's contributions to entertainment, animation, and storytelling. Delhi Comic Con 2023: Dates, Venue, Guests – All You Need To Know About the Pop-Culture Event.

Disney is a renowned name across the world and is popular for his creation of world-famous cartoon characters, and animated cartoon films and the founder of The Walt Disney Company. In his childhood, Disney developed an interest in drawing, took art classes as a boy and took a job as a commercial illustrator at the age of 18. He moved to California in the early 1920s and set up the Disney Brothers Studio (now The Walt Disney Company) with his brother Roy. Disney was a pioneer of the American animation industry; he introduced several developments in the production of cartoons.

As a film producer, he holds the record for most Academy Awards earned and nominations by an individual. He was presented with two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards and an Emmy Award, among other honours. Walt Disney Day serves as an opportunity for people around the world to reflect on his accomplishments and the magic he brought to people's lives through his creations like Mickey Mouse, Disneyland, and numerous animated films.

On Walt Disney Day every year, Chicago, the city of Disney's birth, celebrates Walt Disney Day on his birthday. His legacy has had a profound impact on entertainment, animation, and the theme park industry. People celebrate Walt Disney Day in various ways, such as watching classic Disney movies, visiting Disney theme parks, dressing up as favourite Disney characters, sharing Disney-themed activities and by appreciating the impact Walt Disney had on the world of entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).