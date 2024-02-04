Apara Ekadashi is considered a significant Hindu fasting day that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious occasion of Apara Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which corresponds to June in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Apara Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 05:04 AM on June 2, 2024, and ends at 02:41 AM on June 3, 2024. The Parana time is on June 3 from 08:05 AM to 08:39 AM while the Hari Vasara End Moment on the Parana day is at 08:05 AM. As Apara Ekadashi 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about Apara Ekadashi 2024 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Apara Ekadashi 2024 Date and Timings

Apara Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 05:04 AM on June 2, 2024, and ends at 02:41 AM on June 3, 2024.

Apara Ekadashi Significance

In the ancient texts, Apara Ekadashi is said to be an important day for devotees of Lord Vishnu. According to religious beliefs, devotees who observe a fast on the day of Apara Ekadashi with devotion and sincerity can absolve one of their past sins and contribute to their spiritual growth.

Watch Video: Apara Ekadashi Vrat Katha

It's a day of seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for overall well-being and happiness. Similar to other Ekadashi observances, devotees fasting on Apara Ekadashi should refrain from consuming food, certain grains, and perform rituals to gain spiritual merits.

