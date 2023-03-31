Baisakhi, also popularly known as Vaisakhi, is an important festival for people in the northern states of India. The festival marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated across North India. The word Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is an Apabhraṃsa form evolved from the word "Vaishākhī" derived from the name of the Indian month of Vaishakh. The harvest festival is annually celebrated as the Hindu Solar New Year and the Sikh New Year, which is either on April 13 or 14. This year, Baisakhi 2023 falls on April 14 (Friday). Baisakhi is considered one of the most important festivals in both the Sikh calendar and the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar. As Baisakhi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Baisakhi 2023 Date, Tithi, Time, Shubh Muhurat and the significance of the harvest festival. Baisakhi Food List: Easy Recipe Videos To Make Vaisakhi Special Food for Family & Friends.

Baisakhi 2023 Date

Baisakhi 2023 will be celebrated on April 14 (Friday).

Baisakhi 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Baisakhi Sankranti moment will be at 1.42 pm on April 14.

Significance

Baisakhi, or Vaisakhi, is known to be one of the most famous festivals in Punjab and Haryana that marks the harvesting of Rabi Crops. The festival is culturally significant as a harvest festival in many parts of India. Vaisakhi is also the date for the Indian Solar New Year. Some 5297 years ago, on this day, Raja Shaktikaran Dogra, also known as Raja Shastri, started the Shastri Calendar alias Dogra-Pahari Calendar. Hence, this day has a special historical relationship with the Dogras. Happy Baisakhi Messages & HD Images: Send Vaisakhi Wishes, Quotes in Punjabi To Celebrate the Harvest Festival with Your Dear Ones!.

May Waheguru bless you with growth, peace and health. Wishing you a Happy Vaisakhi 2023.

