Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 to all! Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya, is an auspicious occasion dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Kartika, the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or the Shalivahana Shaka calendar. This year, Bhai Dooj 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. In the southern part of India, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. As Bhai Dooj 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Bhai Dooj 2023 date, puja rituals and the significance of the day. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Date

Bhai Dooj 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Bhai Dooh Shubh Muhurat

The Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time will be from 12:30 PM to 02:42 PM. The duration will be 2 hours and 12 minutes.

The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 02:36 PM on November 14 and will end at 1:47 PM on November 15, 2023

Bhai Dooj Puja Rituals

On Bhaiya Dooj, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony. Sisters perform arti for their brother and apply a red tika on the brother's forehead. This tika ceremony on the occasion of Bhai Bij signifies the sister's sincerest prayers for the long and happy life of her brother and treats them with gifts. Following this, brothers offer gifts to their sisters and have a sumptuous meal, often including their favourite dishes/sweets. B Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya. Bhai Dooj Celeb-Inspired Looks: Revamp Your Festive Outfits With These DIY Hacks.

Bhai Dooj Significance

The Bhai Dooj ceremony holds great significance as the day signifies the duty of a brother to protect his sister and a sister's blessings for her brother. The festival of Bhai Bij is popular in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa and is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety.

Brothers and sisters look forward to the occasion with immense enthusiasm. As it is customary in Haryana and Maharashtra to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Bhau-beej, women who do not have a brother worship the Moon Chandra instead.

