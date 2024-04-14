Bisu Parb, also known as Tulu New Year Day, is the first day of the Tuluva calendar followed in Tulunadu region in Karnataka. The day is a new year and harvest festival of Tulunadu and marks the first day of Paggu, which is the first month of the Tulu calendar. Bisu is the period of transition of seasons where Suggi month ends and the Paggu month begins. The festival of Bisu Parb falls in the middle of April month in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Bisu Parba 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14. The entire stretch of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kasargod is known as Tulunadu. Notably, other parts of Karnataka celebrate Kannada New Year on Ugadi day. The festival of Bisu Parba holds deep significance for the people of Tulunadu and serves as an annual reminder of their rich cultural heritage and the importance of preserving their unique identity. Happy Bisu Parba 2024 Wishes: Tulu New Year Messages, Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

Bisu Parba 2024 Date

Bisu Parba 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14.

Bisu Parba Significance

Bisu Parba is of great importance to residents of Tulunadu. The annual festival is dedicated to worshipping nature. The festivals in Tulunadu highlight the farmer's life and highlights the hard work that he does on the farm. According to popular belief, the people of Tulunadu celebrate the Bisu festival as a symbol of prosperity from the past year and hope to prosper throughout the upcoming year. On the occasion of Bisu, people rest and relax at home and prepare special food for breakfast on the day, which is mostly the ‘Moode recipe’, which is similar to Kadubu. Bisu Parba is celebrated with traditional customs and values that have been passed on from one generation to the next.

