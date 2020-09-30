National Boyfriend’s Day is a day observed to celebrate the sweetheart in your life—your awesome boyfriend. Like we have Girlfriend’s Day, we also have a day dedicated to the boyfriends. The day gives the girls, yet another opportunity to make their partner feel loved and special. They can be terrible and annoying at times, but majorly, they always put up with you, no matter what. So, when is Boyfriend’s Day 2020 in India and other countries? In this article, we will bring your Boyfriend’s Day 2020 date, history and significance and why it is important to appreciate your partner on this day.

National Boyfriend’s Day 2020 Date

It is not exactly known as to how National Boyfriend’s Day came into being. But, every year, Boyfriend’s Day is celebrated on October 3, with an aim to appreciate and thank them for everything they do. National Boyfriend's Day is celebrated in the United States of America. In India, there is no specific day dedicated to the male partners, but couples celebrate their love on Valentine's Day, which falls globally on February 14 every year.

National Boyfriend’s Day: History and Significance

It is not known as to when and how exactly National Boyfriend’s Day came into being. But many refer that the day to the popularity of National Girlfriend Day, which is on August 2. The purpose of this day evolved over time, and now it is seen as a dual celebration, where people celebrate their romantic partners and appreciates them for everything they do. National Boyfriend Day 2020 Date: When is Boyfriend Day? Here's What You Should Know About the Day Dedicated to Appreciating Boyfriends!

Whether the relationship is new or seasoned, boyfriends bring unique meaning to our lives. From romantic evenings, date nights and adventure, each relationship develops over time. And each year, the celebration of National Boyfriend’s Day helps us to build upon the relationship with new memories and experiences. We are in the middle of a pandemic. Not all of us are able to meet our respective partners on this day, but we can certainly celebrate and appreciate them, virtually.

