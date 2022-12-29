Chinese New Year, as the name suggests, is the celebration of the beginning of the New Year, according to the Chinese Calendar. Chinese New Year 2023 will be celebrated on January 22 and is a public holiday in China. People in the country will get a week off from January 21 to January 27. Every year, the Chinese New Year celebration brings with it New Year Predictions and is a time to honour deities and ancestors, and it has also become a time to feast and visit family members. Chinese New Year 2023 will be known as the Year of the Rabbit, and as we prepare to celebrate this day, here is everything you need to know about the Chinese New Year, Chinese New Year 2023 Zodiac Animal, the significance of this day and more. New Year’s Eve 2022 Traditions Around the World: From Polka Dots to Smashing Plates, 5 Customs of Different Countries You Should Know About.

When Is Chinese New Year 2023?

Chinese New Year 2023 will be celebrated on January 22 this year. Every year, the commemoration of Chinese New Year is focused on offering prayers to the deities and ancestors and preparing for another year filled with new opportunities. Every year in the Chinese calendar is dedicated to a zodiac animal, which sets the tone for the year and what to expect. New Year 2022 was known as the Year of the Tiger and revolved around the tiger's ferocity and regal charm. New Year Resolution 2023 Ideas: 5 Mindful Resolutions for a Happy and Enjoyable New Year.

Chinese New Year 2023 Zodiac Animal

Chinese New Year 2023 will be known as the year of the Rabbit. When we talk of rabbits, it is specifically Water-Rabbit that the year is dedicated to. The sign of Rabbit is seen as a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture. Therefore, the emotion that 2023 is expected to spread is hope.

Chinese New Year is a very important festival for the country's people. The celebration also witnesses grand parades and the stunning lantern festival, where people come together and welcome the new year. The week-long celebration of Chinese New Year is sure to bring love, light and happiness to all. Happy New Year, 2023!

