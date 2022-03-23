Fathers are not only the breadwinners of the family but they also play a major part in a child's development and growth. Children look to their fathers to lay down the rules and enforce them. To honour all the supportive and loving dads, Father's Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in the month of June. This year the global observance will be marked on 19 June. This date was first observed in the USA and has since been adopted by many countries. Children look forward to this day and make their fathers feel special and loved with their gestures. For a daughter, a father is like a guided angel who will explain to her about relationships and emotional well-being. Likewise, a son usually imitates their dads and tries to walk and behave like them. Father's Day gives a golden chance to all the daughters and sons out there to surprise their beloved dads with lots of love and presents. When is Mother's Day 2022 in India? Know Date, History And Significance Of Observing The Day that is Dedicated to the Backbone of the Family.

History Of Father's Day

The first noted Father's Day was observed in the USA on July 5th, 1908, in Fairmont, West Virginia. The daughter of a dedicated worker, Grace Golden, proposed a Sunday service for all the men who lost their lives in a mining mishap. A few years later, Sonora Smart Dodd suggested the idea of celebrating Father's Day to pay respect to her late father, William Jackson Smart. After President Richard Nixon signed a declaration in the year 1972, the observance of Father's Day started acquiring popularity in the US. Superhero Dad Saves His 18-Year-Old Son From An Angry Bull In Texas; Watch Jaw-Dropping Video.

Significance Of Celebrating Father's Day

The global observance, Father’s Day is marked annually on the third Sunday in June in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, and a number of other countries around the globe to celebrate all the loving and hardworking fathers. Fathers encourage competition, well-being, bring out a lively atmosphere in the home, and engender independence. To celebrate the occasion, children plan a variety of surprises and gifts to pamper their lovely dads like handwritten greeting cards, decorating their rooms with balloons and pictures and every other possible gift which will boost their mood and make them feel special.

