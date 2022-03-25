Gudi Padwa is the annual celebration of the first day of New Year by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. Marking the beginning of a new Luni-Solar Year according to the Hindu Calendar, Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. The celebration of Gudi Padwa is significant for the people of Maharashtra and Goa and is also considered a bank holiday. This day is also marked as Ugadi in Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh. As we prepare to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, Significance of Gudi & Gudi Padwa 2022 Date. Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Samvatsar Padvo Images, GIFs To Celebrate Marathi New Year.

When is Gudi Padwa 2022?

As mentioned above, Gudi Padwa 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the Pratipada tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. The Pratipada Tithi for Gudi Padwa 2022 begins at 11:53 on April 1, 2022, and will go on till 11:58 on April 2, 2022. Since the sunrise during Gudi Padwa Tithi falls on April 2, this is the day that Gudi Padwa will be celebrated.

Gudi Padwa Celebrations

The celebration of Gudi Padwa is filled with various rituals and traditions. People wake up at the crack of dawn and have an oil bath on this day. After this, people dress up in new and colourful attire and prepare to make the Gudi. An orange cloth is tied to the top of a pole/stick, and a copper pot is inverted over it. People then perform Puja and aarti of this Gudi and seek the blessings of the almighty. Gudi Padva translates to the erection of a flagpole on the occasion of Pratipada or Padva. This festival signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of Rabi crops.

Gudi Padwa is said to commemorate the coronation of Rama in Ayodhya after his victory over the evil Ravana. It is also considered to be the day that Lord Brahma created the Universe. Gudi Padwa is considered to be an extremely auspicious day, and many people also embark on new journeys on this day. Here’s hoping that Gudi Padwa 2022 fills your life with all the prosperity and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!

