Halloween 2023 will be marked on October 31. The entire month of October is known as the beginning of the Spooky season, with Spooktober trending and horror movies being the genre of the month. While the origin of Halloween is believed to be in the festival of Samhain among the Celts of ancient Britain and Ireland, it has evolved to be a fun secular celebration where people enjoy the spooky side of things. As we celebrate Halloween 2023, here is everything you need to know about this celebration: how to celebrate Halloween, its significance, etc. Halloween 2023: From Jack-o'-Lantern to The Blood-Sucking Yakshi; Famous Legends Related to the Spooky Festival.

When is Halloween 2023?

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. Also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows' Eve, or All Saints' Eve, the celebration of Halloween was initially limited to Western Christians and is dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

Significance of Halloween

The religious aspects of Halloween have been limited, even before. In recent times, people are more focused on celebrating Halloween as the day that we acknowledge the scary and goofy part of the festivities. From setting up Halloween decorations to dressing up in scary or cute costumes every Halloween, the celebrations are filled with various community events. In the United States, many young kids also dress up and hit their neighbouring areas for Trick or Treating - where the hosts offer kids treats or show them tricks. People often prepare special Halloween candies that are distributed amongst one another.

Additionally, several places across the world also have special Halloween parties. Watching horror movies, visiting haunted houses or indulging in different art forms that capture the spookiness of the season are all common ways to celebrate Halloween.

