Jaya Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu fasting day that is celebrated with great devotion across India. The holy day is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Magha according to the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Jaya Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. This day holds great religious importance among devotees of Lord Vishnu. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Mata Ekadashi on the day of Jaya Ekadashi by observing a strict fast and performing all rituals. It is believed that observing a fast on Jaya Ekadashi helps in washing away sins and brings blessings, prosperity, and happiness. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Date and Parana Time

On February 21, the Parana Time (breaking the fast time) will be from 07:04 AM to 09:23 AM and on Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 11:27 AM. The Jaya Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:49 AM on February 19, 2024, and will end at 09:55 AM on February 20.

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Jaya Ekadashi Significance

Ekadashi fasting holds great importance for devotees who seek the love and affection of Lord Vishnu. On the day of Jaya Ekadashi, devotees observe a strict fast and abstain from consuming grains and cereals the entire day. They spend the day worshipping Lord Vishnu, reciting prayers, performing rituals, and listening to religious scripts. Many people visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and offer special prayers. On this day, a special Bhog is prepared and offered to the deities. It is believed that devotees fasting on this day receive blessings from Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

Watch Video: Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Jaya Ekadashi is also known as 'Bhoomi Ekadashi' and 'Bhishma Ekadashi' in parts of South India, especially in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Observing the fast on Jaya Ekadashi is believed to grant spiritual merits, leading to peace, prosperity, and, ultimately, liberation (moksha) from the cycle of birth and death.

