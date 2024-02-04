Kamada Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion celebrated by the Hindu community in India. The fasting day is observed on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Hence, Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi. The day of Kamada Ekadashi holds great religious significance in Hinduism, especially for devotees of Lord Vishnu. Kamada Ekadasi is the next Ekadashi after Chaitra Navrati and Rama Navami, which falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Kamada Ekadashi 2024 falls on Friday, April 19, 2024. The Parana time, i.e. the time at which the fast is broken, is from 06:17 AM to 08:49 AM on April 20. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 10:41 PM. According to drik panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:31 PM on April 18 and end at 08:04 PM on April 19, 2024. Scroll down to learn more about Kamada Ekadashi 2024 date and timings, Ekadashi tithi timings and the significance of the auspicious day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Date

Kamada Ekadashi falls on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Parana Time

According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:31 PM on April 18 and end at 08:04 PM on April 19, 2024. The Parana time, i.e. the time at which the fast is broken, is from 06:17 AM to 08:49 AM on April 20. When Is Papmochani Ekadashi 2024?

Kamada Ekadashi Significance

Kamada Ekadasi is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navaratri, the Hindu lunar new year. As its name, Kamada, suggests, it is believed to be the occasion when all the desires of a devotee are granted. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and observe a fast. They worship Lord Vishnu in the form of Krishna and often visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna.

Watch Video: Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

It is believed that one can get rid of all types of sins, and the devotee or his family members are set free from curses by observing Kamada Ekadashi fasting. In Hinduism, killing a Brahman or Brahmin is the greatest sin one can commit. It is believed that even the sin of Brahmin killing is purged by observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast.

