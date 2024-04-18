Kamada Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. The festival falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kamada Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on April 19, i.e., Friday. The word "Kamada" means "fulfilling desires," and it is believed that observing Ekadashi on this day helps fulfil one's desires and brings prosperity and happiness. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Kamada Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navaratri, the Hindu lunar new year, and hence holds great importance among the Hindus. As its name suggests, it is believed to be the occasion when a devotee's desires are granted. Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi.

What is the Date of Kamada Ekadashi 2024?

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on April 19, i.e., Friday.

What are the Timings of Kamada Ekadashi 2024?

On April 20, the Parana Time is from 06.11 am to 08.39 am.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 10.41 pm.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05.31 pm on April 18 and will end at 08.04 pm on April 19, 2024.

What are the Rituals of Kamada Ekadashi?

On Kamada Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, bathe, and visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu. They offer prayers, perform rituals, and listen to the sacred scriptures like the Vishnu Sahasranama. Observing a strict fast is essential today, and some devotees even abstain from drinking water. The fast is broken the next day, Dwadashi, after performing morning rituals and prayers. Special food offerings, known as Prasad, are prepared and distributed among family members and devotees.

What is the Significance of Kamada Ekadashi?

Kamada Ekadashi holds great significance for the Hindus as it is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navaratri. Devotees believe that observing this fast with devotion and sincerity helps in spiritual upliftment and forgiveness of sins. It is said that devotees can get rid of all types of sins if they observe the Kamada Ekadashi fast.

In Hinduism, killing a Brahman or Brahmin is the most deadly sin one can commit, and it is believed that even the sin of Brahmin killing is purged by observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast.

