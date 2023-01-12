Makaravilakku is one of the most important festivals that is celebrated at the Sabarimala Temple. Makaravilakku 2023 will be celebrated on January 15. This annual commemoration falls on the day of Makar Sankranti and celebrates the sun’s transition into the Makara Nakshatra. The celebration witnesses thousands of devotees arrive at the Sabarimala Temple. Those who cannot visit the Sabrimala Temple witness the Makaravilakku sighting through an online live stream of Makaravilakku 2023, live broadcasting of the Makaravilakku festival and more. Here is everything you need to know about Makaravilakku 2023, how to celebrate Makaravilakku and Makaravilakku 2023 timing and more. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival Dedicated to the Sun God.

When Is Makaravilakku 2023?

Makaravilakku 2023 sighting will take place on January 15, which is the day of Makar Sankranti 2023. Makara Vilakku 2023 Sankranti Moment will be marked at 08:57 pm on January 14, according to Drik Panchang. Mandala Puja a t Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala.

Significance of Makaravilakku

Makaravilakku is an annual festival in Sabarimala Temple and is commemorated with great enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Ayappa. Makaravilakku 2023 celebrations have already seen thousands of devotees heading to the Sabarimala Temple. In addition, local Ayappa temples commemorate this day by getting together with the community. While there were various stories about the Makaravilakku sighting over the years, the light actually appears as the people of Travancore Devaswom Board perform rituals and Pooja at the Ponnambalamedu Temple.

On the day of Makaravilakku, the tribe in Ponnambalamedu lights lamps and performs various rituals to celebrate the appearance of the Sirius star on the first day of Makara month. In the earlier days, the lighting of the Makaravilakku was practised by the Malayaraya tribe, who are believed to be the descendants of Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu (the place where Makaravilakku appears). The Travancore Devaswom Board has since carried this out.

The significance and impact of Makaravilakku, however, continue to be profound. It is believed that sighting the Makaravilakku helps bring good luck, good health and prosperity. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Makaravilakku 2023!

