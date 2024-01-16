Mattu Pongal is an important part of the multi-day harvest festival of Pongal, primarily celebrated in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Mattu Pongal is the third day of the Pongal festival and falls in the month of January. This year, Mattu Pongal will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The Mattu Pongal Sankranti Moment will be at 02:54 AM on January 15, 2024. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Mattu Pongal is also celebrated in other southern Indian states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Tamil, the word ‘Mattu’ means ‘bull’, and this day of Pongal is for the celebration of cattle and bulls as they play a vital role in agriculture. As Mattu Pongal 2024 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Pongal 2024 Images, Greetings, Wishes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Mattu Pongal 2024 Date

Mattu Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 16.

Mattu Pongal Significance

Mattu Pongal holds great significance as the festival is dedicated to honouring and showing gratitude to cattle, particularly cows, for their important role in farming. The highlight of the Mattu Pongal festival is the worship and reverence shown towards cows, who are decorated with colourful garlands, bells, and tilak (vermilion mark) on their foreheads. The name of the festival ‘Mattu Pongal’ is derived from two Tamil words – ‘Mattu’ meaning 'bull', and ‘Pongal’, meaning 'boiled rice' (a rice and lentil dish).

The Pongal festival also represents a celebration of renewal and is observed for four days. Farmers clean and decorate their cattle, feeding them special treats such as sugarcane and fresh grass. The festival is a joyous occasion when the fresh harvests from the fields are shared in the form of food and sweets not only with the community but also with animals and birds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).