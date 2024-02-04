Mohini Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is observed across India, especially by devotees of Lord Vishnu. The day of Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which corresponds to the month of April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Mohini Ekadashi 2024 vrat will be observed on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:22 AM on May 18, 2024, and end at 01:50 PM on May 19, 2024. Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. The Parana time (breaking the fast time) is May 20 from 06:02 AM to 08:39 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 03:58 PM. Scroll down to learn more about the Mohini Ekadashi 2024 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Date

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:22 AM on May 18, 2024, and end at 01:50 PM on May 19, 2024.

The Parana time (breaking the fast time) is May 20 from 06:02 AM to 08:39 AM.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 03:58 PM.

Mohini Ekadashi Significance

Mohini Ekadashi is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This day is considered auspicious for observing fast and engaging in prayers, meditation, and other spiritual activities dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing fast on Mohini Ekadashi can help them get rid of their sins and bring happiness and prosperity through the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Devotees usually break their fast the next day, Dwadashi, after performing morning rituals and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. When Is Varuthini Ekadashi 2024?

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The legend associated with Mohini Ekadashi revolves around a conversation between Lord Vishnu and King Yudhishthira from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. It is believed that observing this fast with devotion and adherence to rituals helps in attaining salvation and spiritual upliftment.

