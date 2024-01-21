National Tourism Day is celebrated in India on January 25 every year to educate people about the importance of tourism, urging individuals to explore new places. This year, National Tourism Day 2024 falls on Thursday. The day encourages individuals to become responsible and conscious travellers and appreciate the beauty and richness of their own country and other nations around the world. India is one of the world's top tourist attractions, attracting millions of visitors each year with its rich history, culture, and natural wonders. From the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra to the famous temples, India offers a diverse range of experiences to travellers. The Ministry of Tourism in India is responsible for formulating the country's national policies for developing and promoting tourism. From Ayodhya Ram Mandir to Taj Mahal, 5 Must-Visit Places When in Uttar Pradesh.

National Tourism Day 2024 Date

National Tourism Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, January 25.

National Tourism Day 2024 Theme

The theme for National Tourism Day in 2024 is "Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories." Check Themes of National Tourism Day in India For The Last Five Years.

National Tourism Day Significance

National Tourism Day holds great significance as it serves as a platform to promote the role of tourism in fostering economic growth and generating employment, both domestically and internationally. The day also aims to raise awareness about the social, cultural, and economic impact of tourism on the nation’s economy. National Tourism Day also emphasises the importance of sustainable tourism practices that contribute positively to local communities.

On this day, various events and activities are organised, including cultural programs, seminars, workshops, and tourism-related campaigns to highlight the unique attractions and experiences that different regions of the country have to offer.

