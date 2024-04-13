Nepali New Year, also known as ‘Navavarsha’, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour by the Nepali communities. The day marks the beginning of the new year in the Nepali calendar. Nepali New Year falls in mid-April in the month of Baisakh, which is the first month of the Nepali calendar. This year, Nepali New Year 2024 falls on the Saturday, April 13. This festive occasion holds immense significance for the people of Nepal, as it symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and the renewal of hope. Nepali New Year 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send Wallpapers, Wishes, Quotes and Images to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate.

Significance of Nepali New Year

Nepal Sambat is the lunar calendar of Nepal. The calendar era began on 20 October 879 CE, with 1143 in Nepal Sambat corresponding to the year 2022–2023 CE. Nepal Sambat was replaced as the national calendar in Rana period of the Kingdom of Nepal. The victory of the Gorkha Kingdom resulted in the end of the Malla dynasty and the advent of The Shahs used Saka era. However, Nepal Sambat remained in official use for a time even after the coming of the Shahs. In 1903, Saka Sambat, in turn, was superseded by Bikram Sambat as the official calendar.

The festivities of Nepali New Year include many vibrant cultural traditions, joyful gatherings and feasts. On this day, houses are adorned with colourful decorations, and families come together to clean and decorate their surroundings, symbolising a fresh start for the year ahead. Traditional rituals and ceremonies are performed, including puja, offering prayers for blessings and prosperity, and seeking forgiveness for past sins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).