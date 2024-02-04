Papmochani Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Ekadashi, which falls between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri, is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. It falls before Yugadi and is the last Ekadashi of the year. On this day, devotees of Lord Vishnu worship the Lord with great devotion and seek his blessings. The day of Papmochani Ekadashi falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls between March and April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Papmochani Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2024. Scroll down to learn more about Papmochani Ekadashi 2024 date, timings and the significance of Papmochani Ekadashi. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024 Date and Parana Time

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Parana time is on April 6 from 06:28 AM to 08:57 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be 10:19 AM. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 4:14 PM on April 4 and end at 01:28 PM on April 5. When Is Amalaki Ekadashi 2024?

Papmochani Ekadashi Significance

Papmochani Ekadashi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. The name of the Ekadashi, ‘Papmochani Ekadashi,’ means the "Ekadashi that absolves sins." Papmochani Ekadashi is observed during Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar. It is believed that observing this fast helps in seeking forgiveness for past sins and purifies the soul. Devotees believe that by observing this Ekadashi with devotion and sincerity, they can attain moksha and get rid of their past sins.

Watch Video: Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Katha

On the day of Papmochani Ekadashi, devotees observe a day-long fast and perform various rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. They avoid consuming grains and spend the day chanting prayers, reading religious texts, visiting temples, and performing acts of charity like donating clothes and food. Some devotees also stay awake throughout the night, engaging in prayers and bhajans dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

