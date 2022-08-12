Parsi New Year is celebrated as per the dates in the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not consider leap years. The occasion is also known as Navroz, derived from the Persian words 'Nav' and 'Roz', meaning 'New Day' in English. In India, unlike other regions of the sphere, the Navroz celebration is marked 200 days from its original spring equinox date. The regional holiday marks the commencement of the new year according to the Shahenshahi calendar, followed by the Parsi population living in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Thence, Parsi New Year 2022 will begin on Tuesday, 16 August. The event is observed in the present by remembering the myths of Jamshed. Let's get to know everything essential about the Parsi event. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Parsi New Year History

The Parsi population follow the most important and ancient religion of Zoroastrianism, which is practised for 1000 years. It was the official religion of Persia that came under the monotheistic faiths. The belief was formed by Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran. After the invasion of Islamic armies in Persia, many Zoroastrians migrated to places such as Pakistan and India. In Iran, even the non-Zoroastrian people celebrate the Persian New Year (Parsi in Gujarati) by following the Fasli/Bastnai calendar, which fixed the first day of the year on the Spring Equinox, i.e. during March. The Parsi New Year or Navroz is originally named after an ancient Sassanian King, Jamshed, who is believed to be founded the Shahenshahi calendar.

Parsi New Year Significance & Celebration

The community celebrates the Paris New Year by cooking authentic dishes like pulav, fish, moong dal, sali boti and sweet ravo for the feasts. Families also visit each other's homes to celebrate the new beginnings with zeal and a positive attitude. People decorate their houses before the celebration with flowers and rangoli, offer milk, water, flowers, sandalwood and fruits to the sacred fire and visit the Fire Temple to seek blessings. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a sprinkle of rose water and handed Faluda to drink. Some folks also mark New Year's day with philanthropic contributions.

