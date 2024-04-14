Pohela Boishakh, also known as the Bengali New Year, is the first day of the Bengali Calendar. This festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and parts of Assam by Bengalis. It typically falls on April 14 or 15, marking the first day of the Bengali calendar year. This year, Pohela Boishakh 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, Sunday in Bangladesh and April 15 in India. The celebration of Pohela Boishakh traces its roots to the traditions of Old Dhaka's Muslim community during Mughal rule, as well as the proclamation of tax collection reforms of Akbar. In this article, let’s learn more about the Pohela Boishakh 2024 date and the significance of the auspicious day. Bangla Dibas: Bengali New Year 'Poila Boishakh' To Be Observed as West Bengal Foundation Day, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee.

In Bengali, the word Pohela means 'first', and Boishakh is the first month of the Bengali calendar. Hence, the name Pohela Boishakh is popularly known as Bengali New Year. Bengali New Year Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Others Greet People on Pohela Boishakh.

What is the Date of Pohela Boishakh 2024?

Pohela Boishakh 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, i.e., Sunday. The Sankranti Moment of Pohela Boishakh is at 9.15 pm on April 13.

Pohela Boishakh Significance

Pohela Boishakh is a widely celebrated festival in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, in Bangladesh, and by Bengali communities around the world. The festival is celebrated with processions, fairs, and family time, and people greet each other by saying ‘Shubho Noboborsho’, which is literally ‘Happy New Year’. In Bangladesh, the festive Mangal Shobhajatra is organised.

During Pohela Boishakh, people wear traditional attire: women wear saris and salwar kameez, and men wear kurtas. They visit their families and friends and spend time together, feasting and having a joyous time. Pohela Boishakh is also known for uniting friends and family after a long time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).