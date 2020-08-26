Radha Ashtami or Radhastami is the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindu people across the world. Radha Ashtami 2020 will be celebrated on August 26 and is a very important festival that commemorates the birth of Goddess Radhika, who is also known as Goddess Mahalakshmi. She is known as the Goddess of eternal potency, and people celebrate by offering special puja and often visit Mahalakshmi temples. This celebration is also known as Radha Jayanti. Here's everything you need to know about celebrating Radhastami 2020. Radha Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Radhastami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

When is Radha Ashtami 2020?

As mentioned above, Radha Ashtami 2020 will be celebrated on August 26. Every year this celebration is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha during the Bhadrapada month. It is believed that Goddess Radha emerged from a lotus flower as the lover-consort of Lord Krishna, on this day.

Significance of Radha Ashtami

Goddess Radha holds immense significance for believers of Hinduism. Radha is considered to be Lord Krishna's eternal consort and believed to reside with him at Gokuldham. Followers of Krishna, therefore, celebrate this auspicious day with immense enthusiasm. While Lord Krishna was known to have 16,000 friends called Gopi and gopikas, out of which Radha was the most prominent one of the revered 108.

How is Radha Ashtami celebrated?

Radhastami or Radha Ashtami celebrations are extremely grand in Barsana, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Radha. Followers of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha across the world also offer their prayers, sing songs and aartis of Goddess Radha and celebrate this day to the fullest. Some followers also observe the stringent Ashtami fast on this day.

Whilst the celebration of Radhastami is sure to be different this year, the significance of this day continues to be the same. The folklore of Radha and her devotion to Lord Krishna is also retold to celebrate this day. Happy Radha Ashtami 2020!

