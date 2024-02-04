Saphala Ekadashi is an auspicious day observed by the Hindus with great devotion. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the bright lunar fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Pausha or Magha as per the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Saphala Ekadashi 2024 falls on Sunday, January 7. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 12:41 AM on January 7, 2024, and will end at 12:46 AM on January 8, 2024. The Parana Time on January 8 is from 07:14 AM to 09:26 AM, while the Dwadashi End Moment on the Parana day is at 11:58 PM. On the day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees observe fasting, perform special prayers, and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for prosperity, spiritual growth, and the removal of sins. Scroll down to learn more about the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 date and the significance of the day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 Date and Parana Timings

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 falls on Sunday, January 7.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 12:41 AM on January 7, 2024, and will end at 12:46 AM on January 8, 2024.

The Parana Time on January 8 is from 07:14 AM to 09:26 AM, while the Dwadashi End Moment on the Parana day is at 11:58 PM.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Saphala Ekadashi holds significant religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. The word ‘Saphala’ means success or fulfilment, signifying that observance of this Ekadashi brings fulfilment and success. On the day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees engage in fasting, meditation, visiting temples, and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings for success, prosperity and good luck.

Watch Video: Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha

It is believed that fasting on Saphala Ekadashi helps in washing away sins and devotees are blessed by Lord Vishnu. Parana means breaking the fast and Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi. Like any other Ekadashis, observing a fast on Saphala Ekadashi is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).