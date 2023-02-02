Thaipusam, also known as Thaipoosam or Thaipooyam, is a festival celebrated by the Tamilian community in India. The festival is celebrated on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai (January/February), usually coinciding with the Pushya star, known as Poosam in Tamil. This year, Thaipusam 2023 will be celebrated on February 5. Thaipusam festival is dedicated to the Hindu god Murugan (Kartikeya), the son of Shiva and Parvati. Murugan is also known as Karttikeya, Subrahmanya, Sanmukha, Shadanana, Skanda, and Guha. This festival usually falls on the full moon day during the month of Thai, a time when the Pushya (Pusam) Nakshatra is in the sky. Murugan is the embodiment of Shiva's light and wisdom, and devotees pray to him to overcome obstacles. As Thaipusam 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Thaipusam 2023 date, its rituals, history, significance and celebrations. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

Thaipusam 2023 Date and Timings

Thaipusam 2023 will be celebrated on February 5

Poosam Nakshathram will begin on February 4, 2023, at 9.16 am

Poosam Nakshathram will end on February 5, 2023, at 12.13 pm

Thaipusam History

According to religious texts, the festival was created during one of the battles between the Asuras and the Devas, where the latter were defeated several times. The Devas could not resist the onslaught of the Asura forces and approached Shiva in despair, asking to give them an able leader under whose leadership they might obtain victory over the Asuras. The Devas surrendered themselves to Shiva and prayed to the Lord, after which Shiva granted their request by creating the mighty warrior, Skanda, out of his own power. He at once assumed leadership of the celestial forces and defeated the Asuras. To recognise this day, people created the festival, Thaipusam.

Thaipusam Significance

The name ‘Thaipusam’ is derived from two words, ‘Thai’, which is the name of the Tamil month and ‘Pusam’, which is the name of a star. On the day of Thaipusam, this star is at its highest point during the month of Thai, and the festival commemorates the victory of Lord Murugan. In Kerala, the festival is also celebrated as Thaipooyam Mahotsavam in Shree Subrahmanya Temple in Alappuzha. The festival is celebrated mainly by the Tamil-speaking community settled in Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka and elsewhere worldwide.

Thaipusam Celebrations

The festival commemorates the occasion when Parvati gave Murugan a Vel (divine spear), so he could vanquish the evil demon Soorapadman and his brothers. Therefore, Thaipusam is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. On the day of the Thaipusam festival, most devotees offer fruits and flowers of yellow or orange colour to Lord Murugan. Many devotees carry milk, water, fruits, and flowers on wooden or bamboo structures called 'Kavadi', which is covered with cloth and decorated with feathers of peacocks, the vehicle of Lord Murugan.

